13,960 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

