13,999 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

