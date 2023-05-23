14,728 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,975 shares of company stock worth $15,204,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

