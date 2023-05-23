23andMe (ME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ME opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. 23andMe has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 23andMe by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 23andMe by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,053,000 after buying an additional 4,683,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 23andMe by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 2,382,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 23andMe by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,587,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,188,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

