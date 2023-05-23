3,350 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.