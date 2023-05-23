342,262 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 342,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of Owl Rock Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCC. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 563,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,988,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after purchasing an additional 507,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 420,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. The firm had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer bought 75,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,600 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,472.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.