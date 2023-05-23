353,782 Shares in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 353,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.73% of Sight Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 84.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

