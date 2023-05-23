42,240 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of CLFD opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

