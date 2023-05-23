4,284 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,284 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

