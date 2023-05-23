4,384 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

