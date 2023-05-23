45,000 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.0 %

BMI stock opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $143.37.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.