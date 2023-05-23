5,564 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

