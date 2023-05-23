7,003 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $273.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.75 and a 200-day moving average of $260.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $283.21. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

