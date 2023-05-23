937 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.75.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.6 %

TFX opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.93. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.