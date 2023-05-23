94,620 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.