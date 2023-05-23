abrdn plc Acquires 2,416 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Revvity were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Revvity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Revvity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Revvity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

NYSE PKI opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

