abrdn plc Acquires 25,540 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plug Power by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,647,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,202 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,819,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. UBS Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

