abrdn plc Buys 1,561 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,529.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 462,113 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

