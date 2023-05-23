abrdn plc Buys 4,752 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 405.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

