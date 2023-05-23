abrdn plc Grows Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,272 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

