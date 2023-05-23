abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,669,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,363,000 after purchasing an additional 197,906 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,843,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,464,000 after acquiring an additional 123,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3,611.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.15%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

