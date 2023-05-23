abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.