abrdn plc Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.2 %

CBOE opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

