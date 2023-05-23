abrdn plc Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 228,170 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Infosys Trading Up 2.6 %

INFY opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.