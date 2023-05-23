abrdn plc Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 288.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,008,000 after buying an additional 2,068,206 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,721,000 after buying an additional 1,405,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after buying an additional 1,196,745 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,894,000 after buying an additional 919,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,811,000 after buying an additional 793,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.4 %

TECH stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.