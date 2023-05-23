abrdn plc Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

