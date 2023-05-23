abrdn plc Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $110.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,991 shares of company stock worth $2,633,220 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

