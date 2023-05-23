abrdn plc Has $4.31 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

