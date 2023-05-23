abrdn plc Increases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

abrdn plc increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 1.6 %

FFIV stock opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.