abrdn plc Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HubSpot by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.36. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $497.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.