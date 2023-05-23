abrdn plc Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,102,000 after buying an additional 692,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. Match Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

