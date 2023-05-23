abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $323,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,772 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

