abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.5 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

