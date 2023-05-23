abrdn plc Purchases 12,335 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,443,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12,054.9% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 619,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 613,956 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

