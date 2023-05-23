abrdn plc Purchases 379 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Shares of MPWR opened at $448.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.94. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

