abrdn plc Purchases 392,916 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 1,708.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.