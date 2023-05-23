abrdn plc Sells 3,350 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

NYSE CPT opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.34.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

