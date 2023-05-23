abrdn plc Sells 3,457 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $148,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,544,000 after buying an additional 156,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 185,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,679,000 after buying an additional 92,582 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Shares of RE stock opened at $361.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.53. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

