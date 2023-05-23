abrdn plc Trims Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,119 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Block were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $516,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

