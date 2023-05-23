Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

