Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

