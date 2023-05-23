Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

ADUS has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,142 shares of company stock worth $1,151,884. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

