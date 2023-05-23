Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $96.51 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $567.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

