Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 61,898 shares of company stock valued at $48,280 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

