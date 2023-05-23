Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 303,296 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,296 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $43,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.