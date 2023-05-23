Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in General Mills by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 674,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,543,000 after buying an additional 190,715 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity

General Mills Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

