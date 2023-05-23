Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $37,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $212.52 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

