Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.64% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $37,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4,311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $156.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $165.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

