Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $36.91 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,017,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,405 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

