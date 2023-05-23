Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $42.18 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Devon Energy worth $42,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

